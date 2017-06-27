Mohali Municipal Corporation to instal smart dustbins, prepare vermi compost

THE MUNICIPAL Corporation (MC) is all set to launch a project under which it would prepare vermi compost by installing smart dustbins at different places in the city. The project will be presented at the House meeting on Tuesday. Civic officials said garbage collectors will put the garbage and verms in smart dustbins to prepare the compost. The officials added that they would make people aware of not putting polythene on these bins. “Though garbage collectors will put the garbage in the dustbins, sometimes, people also use the bins and put the polythene. So, we will ask them not to put it in the dustbins,” said an official.

The official also said that they were not sure about the quantity of vermi compost around this time but were of the view that it would be sufficient for three big parks, including Leisure Valley in Phase 8, Mango Park in Phase 1 and City Park in Sector 68. The dustbins would be attached to a software and when a dustbin is filled to capacity, the garbage collector of the area and the MC officials would get to know about it through a text message.

All the dustbins would be installed underground and the project would cost MC Rs 6.23 crore and it would be completed in public-private partnership mode. The MC, the private company roped in to collect garbage and the Centre will together fund the project. The MC will bear 25 per cent of the cost, the private company 40 per cent and Centre 35 per cent. “These dustbins will be installed at the PCA Stadium and hockey stadium at Phase 9,” the official added.

MC will also buy 200 tricycle carts to collect garbage apart from a smart truck. A total of 43 smart dustbins would be installed besides, three portable dustbins.

