Mohali MC to tie up with CTU to start city bus service

THE MUNICIPAL Corporation, which was planning to start its own city bus service, will now tie up with the CTU so that more buses could be run in the city. A decision to this effect was taken after it was found that starting a city bus service is not financially feasible. The MC had mooted a proposal in this regard and sent it to the Local Bodies Department for the approval.

According to a senior MC official, earlier they had planned to run their own city bus service on the lines of CTU but after working on the idea, it was found to be a costly affair. The officer added that the MC would face financial difficulties in establishing a CTU-like organisation so they had decided to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the CTU.

“For running our own city bus service, we would need to set up at least three depots in different parts of the district. Then we would have to buy buses and also need manpower to run the bus service. It seems to be difficult. Since CTU buses have a reach in almost all the towns of the district, we can tie up with them and ask them to increase the routes,” the officer added.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Municipal Commissioner Sandeep Hans said that they had sent the proposal to the director, local bodies department and the officers would take a decision on it. He added that they had a plan to tie up with the CTU for increasing the routes.

“We have the infrastructure. We have made new bus queue shelters in the city. If the CTU is already running buses in Kharar, Zirakpur, Kurali and Derabassi and if the number of routes are increased, it will solve the problem,” he added.

The city bus service is a long pending issue in the city. When Kulwant Singh took over as the mayor in August 2015, he had said that starting the city bus service would be his first priority but the project could not see the light of day even after two years. The MC had also planned to buy buses by taking a loan from the bank but it also could not materialise.

