Mohali MC meet today: Solid waste plant, cow slaughter house agendas likely to be passed

Garbage in Sector 61, Mohali. Express Garbage in Sector 61, Mohali. Express

The issue of solid waste management plant, which is to come up in Samgoli, is likely to rock the Mohali Municipal Corporation House meet to be held on Friday. The municipal corporation might also pass the agenda of starting the stalled work of the construction of cow slaughter house. According to municipal officials, a total of 14 agenda items will be taken up in the meeting. Mayor Kulwant Singh had earlier said the civic body has completed the process of acquiring land in Samgoli village for setting up the solid waste management plant. The local residents objected to the move.

The issue of cow slaughter house, which is coming up in Phase I Industrial Area, is also likely to be discussed. The work of the slaughter house was to be constructed at a cost of Rs 8 crore. A grant of Rs 3 crore was also released for the purpose but the construction work was stopped last year after Punjab Gau Sewa Commissioner chairman Keemti Bhagat held a protest against the setting of a slaughter house in the city. The civic body wants to complete the project. The BJP councillors may oppose the move.

The project was to be completed in 2014 but it was already delayed owing to interruption. Now, the MC wants to complete it as the construction cost for the slaughter house has also increased than the sanctioned grant.

Apart from it, the MC is likely to take decision on some shamlat land of Sohana village which could be included within the MC limits. The land was used by the villagers for cattle grazing.

The agendas on recruiting new employees in the municipal corporation on contract basis is likely to be passed. The civic body will recruit divers, garbage lifters and gardeners. The MC will outsource a private company for providing them the man power.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now