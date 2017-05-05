Mohali lags behind in solid waste management and ODF categories

Congress councillor Kuljeet Singh Bedi said the MC is spending Rs 1.25 crore per month on sanitation works but the ground reality is totally different. (Representational) Congress councillor Kuljeet Singh Bedi said the MC is spending Rs 1.25 crore per month on sanitation works but the ground reality is totally different. (Representational)

Mohali failed to impress the surveyors of Swachh Bharat Survekshan. The city was ranked 121 out of 434 cities. Municipal officials, however, said in the coming few months the solid waste management in the city would get a boost and it would improve the ranking in the future. According to the survey, the city secured 257 points out of 400 in solid waste collection and transportation category. The city is second in the tally in the state after Bathinda with 352 points.

The solid waste collection in the city was in question after the municipal corporation roped in a Delhi company around one-and-a-half year ago. The civic body pays Rs 13 crore to the company for garbage collection and other sanitation works. Some councillors also raised question on the contract and demanded that the MC should scrap it as the results are not very “good”.

Congress councillor Kuljeet Singh Bedi said the MC is spending Rs 1.25 crore per month on sanitation works but the ground reality is totally different. He said he has recently written to the mayor and municipal commissioner to improve the sanitation works in the city. The city got 75 points out of 200 in solid waste processing and disposal category. In Punjab, Bathinda has the maximum 109 points in the category.

BJP councillor Ashok Jha, while commenting on the condition of solid waste processing in the city, alleged that despite their repeated reminders, the MC officials did not listen to them and there was no waste segregation in the city. He also said the mayor should look into the matter . The city got 100 points out of 300 tally in the open defecation free category. Jalandhar is leading with 150 points in the state.

Municipal commissioner Rajesh Dhiman said they would achieve the target of 100 per cent door-to-door collection in the coming one or two months. While speaking about solid waste management plant, he said they already acquired land at Samgauli village near Derabassi. “We are going to declare the city ODF in a few days. I hope in the next survey, we will manage to come in the first 50 cities,” said Dhiman.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now