Mohali Police releases pictures of 5 suspects in murder of journalist KJ Singh, his mother

The pictures of suspects in K J Singh murder case released by Mohali police on Saturday. The pictures of suspects in K J Singh murder case released by Mohali police on Saturday.

Almost a month after the murder of senior journalist K J Singh and his mother Gurcharan Kaur, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Saturday released the pictures of five suspects who allegedly carried out the murders at Singh’s house in Phase 3B2. Addressing a press conference in Mohali SP(D), Harbir Singh Atwal, said that the pictures were released after analysing the CCTV footage of several cameras installed in the locality.

Atwal further said that they had sent the pictures to all the police stations in the state and also contacted Haryana, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh police. While replying to a question about the number of people interrogated so far in the case, Atwal said that SIT had questioned 70 people which include Singh’s former servants, family members, including his elder brother V P Singh and nephew Ajay Pal. Some criminals who were involved in contract killings and are lodged in different jails in the state were also questioned.

“Out of the five men, two were wearing turbans while three have a hair cut and all the suspects are looking in their mid-30s,” Atwal added.

