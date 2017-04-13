Mohali: Delhi HC sets aside nod for Tata Camelot Housing Colony

Delhi High Court. (File Photo) Delhi High Court. (File Photo)

THE DELHI High Court Wednesday set aside the permission that was given to the Rs 1,275 crore Tata Camelot Housing Colony in Kansal village, Kharar tehsil, in Mohali.

Quashing the permission order dated July 5, 2013, granted by Nagar Panchayat Naya Gaon (a part of New Mohali development area) to Tata HDCL, a bench of Chief Justice G Rohini and Justice Rajiv Sahay Endlaw directed the Punjab government “to reconsider the matter in the light of the subject land being in the catchment area.”

It also said the survey of India map dated September 21, 2004, demarcating the boundaries of catchment area of Sukhna Lake is binding on the state of Punjab. Thus, Tata HDCL is also bound by the same, the bench said.

The bench also rejected the Environmental Clearance (EC) granted by SEIAA saying as the Environmental Clearance of September 2013 granted by State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) Punjab for the project is not in conformity with the Ministry of Environment and Forest ( MoEF ) notification, it had to be set aside.

“If re-consideration by the state of Punjab as directed above is in favour of Tata HDCL, Tata HDCL if so desires may apply to the Centre for Environmental Clearance treating the project as a category ‘A’ project “(Category A are high impact projects requiring Environmental Clearance by the Centre) said the bench.

Tata Camelot Housing Colony (CAMELOT), a “high performance” residential building and retail complex, was proposed to be set up by Tata Housing Development Company Ltd. (Tata HDCL) in Kansal village.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had transferred two writ petitions pertaining to the project in Punjab and Haryana to the Delhi High Court.

