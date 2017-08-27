Mohali admin evicts around 2 lakh Ram Rahim followers from district in the last 24 hours

Arrested Dera followers being taken to Ambala jail. Jaipal Singh Arrested Dera followers being taken to Ambala jail. Jaipal Singh

THE MOHALI district administration has evicted around 2 lakh Dera Sacha Sauda followers through Zirakpur and Derabassi in the last 24 hours. The last group of around 700 Dera followers was evicted at around 8 am on Saturday. Officials said the entire operation of evicting the Dera followers was peaceful and no untoward incident occurred. All the followers were sent towards Ambala or Patiala and the administration did not detain any follower under preventive charges.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, Deputy Commissioner Gurpreet Kaur Sapra said they made arrangements after the Panchkula administration contacted them to evict the Dera followers. She added that the administration had arranged 230 government and private buses and 100 trucks which made at least three rounds each to take away the Dera followers. “We have sent all the followers out of the limits of the district. We still have some vehicles on stand by and if any Dera followers are left, we will evict them. The administration is also keeping an eye on the movement of the Dera followers,” said the DC.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal said they had orders to take strict action against people, who refuse to follow the law and instructions of concerned officers. He added that the security arrangements would remain in place till the situation became normal in neighbouring Panchkula. “Our teams are patrolling round the clock and we are also ensuring that no one enters the district once driven away from our jurisdiction. We have special focus on the Panchkula border. We feel that now only a few Dera followers are left and they are going in small groups of two to three persons,” the SSP added.

According to sources, after entering Mohali district, many Dera followers asked the officials not to use force against them as they wanted to leave the area without creating trouble. Some Dera followers, who had crossed over to Derabassi and Zirakpur following the violence in Panchkula, hid in the bushes along the Panchkula-Ambala highway and were seen leaving through villages bordering Haryana in the morning on foot.

