Mohali: 22-year-old woman crushed under wheels of school bus

A 22-YEAR-OLD woman of Phase V in Mohali was crushed to death under the wheels of a school bus at the light point of Colony Number 5 near Gau Shala in Sector 45 on Tuesday. The incident occurred around 2.30 pm. Krishma Sharma, who was on her two-wheeler, was going towards Mohali when the speeding bus, which was coming from Sector 47, hit her and crushed her head under the right side wheels.

The school bus driver, Amit Kumar Razak, attempted to mislead the police claiming the girl was lying in a pool of blood on the road and he was trying to rush her to a local hospital. The involvement of the driver was only established when police personnel quizzed the school students who were travelling in the bus.

The victim was rushed to Government Medical College & Hospital, Sector 32, and doctors declared her brought dead. The driver, Amit Kumar Razak, a resident of Sector 25, was arrested.

Inspector Ranjodh Singh, SHO of Sector 49 police station, said, “When a police party rushed to the spot, the bus driver, Amit Kumar Razak, claimed that the girl was lying on the road and he stopped his bus to help the injured. Subsequently, we questioned the school students, who disclosed that their school bus was involved in the road accident.”

Krishma worked with a digital media company and her father is an Indian Army personnel. The body will be handed over to family members after a postmortem examination on Wednesday. A case was registered at Sector 49 police station.

In another incident, an 80-year-old pedestrian, Dharambir, of Dadumajra colony, was killed and another pedestrian, Kalyan Chand, was injured when the two of them were hit by a speeding motorcycle at the light point of Sector 38/25 on Monday night. The motorcycle driver, Suraj Pal, a resident of Dadumajra, was arrested. The condition of Kalyan Chand is stable. A case was registered at Sector 39 police station.

