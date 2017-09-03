Moga: Police team attacked at drug village, suspect flees

(File Photo) (File Photo)

A police team on hunt for a proclaimed offender was on Saturday allegedly attacked by locals at Daulewala, a village notorious for drugs trade in sub-division Dharamkot of Moga district.

Acting on a tip-off regarding arrival of Bikar Singh, a proclaimed offender under NDPS Act, at his residence, a police team of three led by ASI Jaswinder Singh managed to chase the accused, but he fled after his accomplices attacked the police with stones and sticks.

“We had nabbed him but he managed to inform his accomplices. Our head constable Gurdeep Singh has been seriously injured,” said Jasbir Singh, SHO Kot Isey Khan police station.

Gurdeep Singh, who was hit in the head with stones, is now undergoing treatment at Faridkot Medical College and Hospital, the SHO said.

To control the situation, the police team also opened fire. A bullet hit one of the miscreants, Gursewak Singh, but they were successful in taking away Bikar Singh.

The SHO said they had filed a fresh FIR against 10 persons, including Bikar Singh, under the sections 307 (attempt to murder), 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) , 186 (obstructing public servant from his duty) and 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and various sections of the

Arms Act.

