Moga Meeting: Farmers warn of ‘massive struggle’ from July 7

A state-wide protest will be organised on June 12 demanding murder probe against police personnel who opened fire on farmers in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh. (Representational Image) A state-wide protest will be organised on June 12 demanding murder probe against police personnel who opened fire on farmers in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh. (Representational Image)

FOLLOWING A joint meeting of eight farmer organisations of Punjab Thursday at Moga, representatives of all the organisations threatened to launch a massive, indefinite struggle against the state government from July 7 if the Punjab government fails to announce the promised loan waiver in the coming Budget session of Punjab Assembly.

Also, in a show of support to the protests by farmers of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, all the organisations will organise a state-wide one-day protest on June 12 demanding that murder cases be registered against all the police personnel who opened fire on farmers, leaving five of them dead in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh.

The Budget session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha will start from June 14 and will conclude on June 23.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Dakunda, BKU (Ugrahan), BKU (Krantikari), Kirti Kisan Union.

It was also decided that two memorandums would be submitted during this protest: one to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that murder cases be registered against all the police personnel involved in the Mandsaur firing and another to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh demanding the loan waiver.

“The state government is saying that a committee is studying the factors pertaining to the loan waiver but we do not want to wait for the report of this committee. The government should honour its words without

any conditions,” said B K U Dakunda, general secretary Jagmohan Singh.

