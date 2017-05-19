Moga children double murder: Twist in the tale, police book father

In a twist in the tale a day after two minors were found murdered at their residence in village Fateh Ullah Shahwala in sub division Dharamkot of Moga, the police have registered FIR against their father. Thirteen-year-old Lovedeep Singh and three-year-old Jasmine were found murdered with an axe at their residence.

Earlier, the police had claimed their mother Paramjit Kaur along with her brother Malkit Singh killed them. Lovedeep Singh, handicapped and bed-ridden, was stepson of Paramjit Kaur whereas Jasmine was her own daughter. Dharamjit, real brother of Lovedeep who is also handicapped and bed-ridden, had claimed that their stepmother along with their maternal uncle killed Lovedeep and Jasmine on Wednesday evening.

However, the police have now booked Sher Singh, father of the children, for killing the children following a tiff with his wife. The police claim even Sher Singh was not fond of his two bed-ridden sons from his first wife and wanted to get rid of them. After a dispute, his wife asked her brother Malkit Singh to come at her place.

This further infuriated Sher Singh who picked up an axe and attacked Lovedeep who died on the spot. Jasmine also got hit and died. DSP Dharamkot Jasvir Singh said, “Initially, we suspected the mother and maternal uncle behind the murders, but after probe, we found it was father who attacked children with axe in a fit of rage.”

