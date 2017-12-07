Moga: Bus rams into truck, four killed

A bus travelling from Jaipur to Jammu rammed into a truck carrying wheat bags. A bus travelling from Jaipur to Jammu rammed into a truck carrying wheat bags.

At least four people were killed and seventeen injured after a speeding bus rammed into a truck on Moga-Kotkapura road, near village Singhawala of Moga district Thursday.

Police said that there could be more bodies stuck underneath the wreckage and work is on to clear the debris.

A bus travelling from Jaipur to Jammu rammed into a truck carrying wheat bags. After the collision, the truck rammed into a tree and turned turtle.

The bus driver and conductor died on the spot. Two other passengers on the bus also died in the accident. The truck driver was admitted to hospital and his condition is stated to be critical.

Of the seventeen bus passengers admitted at Civil Hospital Moga, the condition of one is to be serious and was referred to Faridkot Medical College and Hospital.

Police said that the process is on to identify the deceased and, added, they are all probably from Rajasthan.

An injured passenger said that everyone in the bus was sleeping when the accident happened. Suddenly the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a truck ahead, the passenger said.

Many passengers escaped with only minor injuries after they got stuck between the bags of wheat.

