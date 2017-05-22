MoEF fails to submit Coastal Zone Management Plan before NGT

The NGT had earlier said the authorities were primarily shuffling the blame between the states and the Centre, with the execution of the direction being “kept in abeyance” without any justifiable reason. The NGT had earlier said the authorities were primarily shuffling the blame between the states and the Centre, with the execution of the direction being “kept in abeyance” without any justifiable reason.

The National Green Tribunal has rapped the Ministry of Environment and Forests for its delay in finalising a Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) for the states and union territories, giving it the “last opportunity” to do so within a week. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar directed the Environment Ministry to file the report within a week and warned that in the event of a default, it would slap a cost of Rs 50,000 on it.

“MoEF has not complied with the directions contained in our previous order. We grant one week time to do the needful, by way of last opportunity. The Ministry shall also inform as to what is the stage of consideration of Coastal Zone Management Plan submitted by the State of Goa and why it has not been cleared though it was submitted on April 29,” the bench said. The green panel issued bailable warrants against the Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Kerala and West Bengal governments for their non-appearace before the tribunal.

The NGT had earlier said the authorities were primarily shuffling the blame between the states and the Centre, with the execution of the direction being “kept in abeyance” without any justifiable reason. The direction came on a plea filed by one Mehdad and others seeking expeditious framing of CZMP for different

states and UTs. Coastal zone management involves managing the coastal areas to balance environmental, economic, human health and activities.

