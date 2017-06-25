Modi’s US visit: One-on-one meetings with top CEOs

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets as he emplanes in New Delhi on Saturday for his visit to Portugal, USA and Netherlands . (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets as he emplanes in New Delhi on Saturday for his visit to Portugal, USA and Netherlands . (PTI Photo)

CEOs of top US multinationals such as Apple, Amazon, Caterpillar, Johnson & Johnson, Google and Walmart will have one-on-one brief interactions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday during his visit to the US, government sources said. These meetings are in addition to the CEOs’ Round Table that Modi will host on Sunday before he meets President Donald Trump on Monday.

Among the CEOs he will meet are Tim Cook (Apple), Jeff Bezos (Amazon), Jim Umpleby (Caterpillar), Alex Gorsky (Johnson & Johnson), Sundar Pichai (Google) and Doug McMillon (Walmart).

“That the top political leadership of the country is making efforts for one-on-one meetings is a clear attempt to sell India as an investment destination. That it may be a repeat meeting for many of these CEOs also underscores their continued interest in India. The PM’s signal is that these investors should always view India positively. Investment is the lone thing on his mind and the PM is likely to seek their cooperation for the rapid economic changes taking place in the country,” an official in the know about the meetings said.

While he has very short stays in Portugal and the Netherlands, Modi is also slated to launch an India-Portugal International Start-Up hub in Lisbon and hold a joint interaction with Dutch CEOs in Amsterdam.

In all, sources said, the PM will have 30-odd engagements across the three countries in less than 100 hours (he returns to India Wednesday morning).

Though there is no Madison Square-like event planned given the hectic schedule, Modi is likely to interact with the Indian community in Lisbon and also participate in community events in Washington and Amsterdam.

“Where is the time to organise a big event? It’s a gruelling and tough schedule. He is likely to sleep at least two nights on the plane itself,” the source said.

A day after his return, the source added, Modi will head to Gujarat, where he has several political engagements lined up over two days.

