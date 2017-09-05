Modi’s Myanmar visit LIVE updates: PM meets President Htin Kyaw

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Naypyitaw on Tuesday, marking the start of his Myanmar visit. (Source: Narendra Modi/Twitter) Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Naypyitaw on Tuesday, marking the start of his Myanmar visit. (Source: Narendra Modi/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Naypayitaw on Tuesday, marking his maiden bilateral visit to Myanmar. PM Modi is on a two day visit to India’s eastern neighbour where he is expected to work on a range of subjects including security and counter-terrorism. Prime Minister is scheduled to meet Myanmar Presiden Htin Kyaw, who shall host a banquet for the Indian PM later in the day. Modi will be meeting Aung San Suu Kyi, the Burmese State Counsellor and will likely discuss issues pertaining to security and counter-terrorism, trade and investment, infrastructure and energy, and culture.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES:

5:33 pm: PM Modi meets Myanmar President Htin Kyaw.

5: 03 pm: PM Modi inspects the guard of honour in the Presidential Palace in Nay Payi Taw.

