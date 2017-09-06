Modi’s Myanmar visit: Agreements on Imphal-Mandalay bus service, development assistance worked out

The two governments also signed agreements to cooperate in ‘Medical Products Regulation’ in the field of health and medicine. The two governments also signed agreements to cooperate in ‘Medical Products Regulation’ in the field of health and medicine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s maiden visit to Myanmar has seen a number of agreements being signed between India and it’s strategic eastern neighbour. A total of 11 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) have been signed between the two governments that entail an array of subjects such as maritime security cooperation, press relations between the two countries and cooperation between the Election Commission and Union Election of Myanmar.

Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar today informed that the modalities of Imphal- Mandalay bus service have been chalked out, furthering the bus service agreement that was made earlier. “We had earlier agreed on Imphal – Mandalay bus service, the modalities of these have finally been worked out,” said the Foreign Secretary. “Large part of discussions focused on development assistance, we are among largest development assistance providers to Myanmar,” added Jaishankar.

India has additionally promised the Burmese government of it’s intention to open two Industrial Training Centers to aid developmental activity in Myanmar. “Prime Minister agreed that we would open two more Industrial Training Centers in the near future in Myanmar,” said Jaishankar.

In addition to these agreements, the initiative of building a hospital in Nay Payi Taw has been introduced in Modi’s first bilateral visit to Myanmar. “We’ve now committed to building a hospital in Nay Pyi Taw (Myanmar), that is a new commitment that has come out of this visit.”

The Foreign Secretary also informed about the agreed Indian assistance to developmental activities in the crisis hit Rakhine State. “We discussed committing Indian assistance to Rakhine state development program, modalities in that regard have to be worked out,” said Jaishankar.

The two governments also signed agreements to cooperate in ‘Medical Products Regulation’ in the field of health and medicine. An MoU on enhancing the cooperation on upgradation of the women’s police training centre at Yamethin in Myanmar has been agreed upon in an effort to boost internal security and law enforcement capabilities in the two neighbouring counteries.

