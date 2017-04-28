Modify rule on mandatory helmet wearing by two wheeler riders: AIADMK

Anbalagan said government should first concentrate on relieving roads of congestion within the town limits. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh Anbalagan said government should first concentrate on relieving roads of congestion within the town limits. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh

Opposition AIADMK today demanded that the government modify the rule on mandatory wearing of helmets by two wheeler riders in the union territory. Talking to reporters here, legislature wing leader of AIADMK (Amma) A Anbalagan, said helmet wearing had been made mandatory from May 1. He said the government should not insist on wearing of helmets by two-wheeler riders riding within town limits.

“Helmet wearing should be compulsory only for the vehicle riders on high ways and arterial roads”, he said.

Puducherry is a small town and most two wheeler riders use vehicles for short distances. As such it would only put them to hardships, he said. He cited increasing instances of chain snatching and other crimes on the rise within town limits by persons wearing helmets to conceal their identities.

Anbalagan said government should first concentrate on relieving roads of congestion within the town limits. A general order directing two wheeler riders to use helmets, irrespective of places where the vehicles are used is a step in the wrong direction, he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now