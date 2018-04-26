Modi-Xi summit will be new landmark in ties, says Chinese daily

With candid communication between Xi and Modi, the Wuhan summit is expected to reduce the differences and build consensus between the two countries, Chinese media said. (Source: AP) With candid communication between Xi and Modi, the Wuhan summit is expected to reduce the differences and build consensus between the two countries, Chinese media said. (Source: AP)

The two-day informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping starting on Friday at Wuhan could be a “new landmark” in bilateral ties and can help reduce differences, a write-up in the state-run Chinese media said on Thursday.

Xi and Modi are expected to exchange views on issues of strategic, long-term and overall importance at their informal meeting in Wuhan, an article in the China Daily said. “The meeting will be a new landmark in China-India relations, infusing fresh vigour into bilateral ties and ushering in a new phase of cooperation,” it said. Amidst US President Donald Trump’s protectionist trade moves, the two of the biggest emerging market economies, China and India encounter hurdles not only on the path to their respective development, but also for the rejuvenation of Asia, a common goal of the two sides, it said.

Referring to last year’s tensions on a host of issues including the Dokalam crisis, it said the tone of cooperation in bilateral relations has been maintained despite the tensions. “Thankfully, last summer’s border standoff was a brief affair. Nevertheless, it helped the two sides recognise the importance of crisis management and deepening their cooperation. The series of subsequent high-level meetings, including Modi’s scheduled visit to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Qingdao, Shandong province, in June attests to that,” it said.

With candid communication between Xi and Modi, the Wuhan summit is expected to reduce the differences and build consensus between the two countries, it said. The two leaders will focus their talks on the current world order. The synchronised and rapid development of the two countries is beneficial to the stability of the world and conducive to striking the right balance among international powers, it said.

Xi and Modi are expected to exchange their governance experiences, which could help the two sides learn from each other so they can better realise the daunting tasks of leading the world’s two most populous countries on their chosen development paths. They are also likely to discuss how to address major international challenges. The common interests of China and India far outweigh their differences, it said.

For instance, they share a common interest in improving the international trade and financial system, as well as the global energy market. The two sides also share extensive common interests in strengthening cooperation under the frameworks of the BRICS, the SCO, and the G20, it said.

“Of course Xi and Modi will also address each other’s concerns, but they are not likely to indulge in strategic distrust and geopolitical competition by ignoring the necessity of strengthening win-win cooperation,” the write-up said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App