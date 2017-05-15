Modi was capable of becoming PM as per people’s wishes: Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (PTI Photo) Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (PTI Photo)

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) national president Nitish Kumar on Monday said he is not in race for the post of prime minister in the 2019 elections. He added he had no personal aspiration for the post. “I am unnecessarily being targeted. We are a small party. I am not a fool… If I become the national president of my party, it does not mean that I harbour national aspiration (of becoming the PM),” Kumar told reporters on the sidelines of ‘Lok Samvad’ programme in Patna.

“It sounds weird… I am not the claimant for the prime minister’s post in 2019 (general elections),” he said.

“The person in whom people will see potential will become the prime minister. People saw potential in Narendra Modi during last elections, he has become the PM,” Kumar said adding that Modi, then the Gujarat Chief Minister was not even in the frame to become the PM five years ago. On his party having a view divergent to his ally RJD on the sanctity of EVMs, Kumar said that there cannot be one view of all parties… Different parties can have different views on various issues.

“We had a different take on demonetisation. Similarly, we are of the view that elections should be held with EVMs. But all apprehensions with regard to voting machines must be removed,” he said.

Stating that he believed in working for the people, Kumar said he has served the people throughout his political career – be it as MP, Union minister and now as the chief minister.

When asked about reports of a move to form a grand alliance of non-BJP parties ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Chief Minister said opposition parties should be united at the national level. “Like Bihar’s Grand Alliance, there is a need for the unity of all non-BJP parties.”

