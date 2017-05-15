Modi was capable of becoming PM as per people’s wishes: Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) national president Nitish Kumar on Monday said he is not in race for the post of prime minister in the 2019 elections. He added he had no personal aspiration for the post. “I am unnecessarily being targeted. We are a small party. I am not a fool… If I become the national president of my party, it does not mean that I harbour national aspiration (of becoming the PM),” Kumar told reporters on the sidelines of ‘Lok Samvad’ programme in Patna.
“It sounds weird… I am not the claimant for the prime minister’s post in 2019 (general elections),” he said.
“The person in whom people will see potential will become the prime minister. People saw potential in Narendra Modi during last elections, he has become the PM,” Kumar said adding that Modi, then the Gujarat Chief Minister was not even in the frame to become the PM five years ago. On his party having a view divergent to his ally RJD on the sanctity of EVMs, Kumar said that there cannot be one view of all parties… Different parties can have different views on various issues.
“We had a different take on demonetisation. Similarly, we are of the view that elections should be held with EVMs. But all apprehensions with regard to voting machines must be removed,” he said.
Stating that he believed in working for the people, Kumar said he has served the people throughout his political career – be it as MP, Union minister and now as the chief minister.
When asked about reports of a move to form a grand alliance of non-BJP parties ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Chief Minister said opposition parties should be united at the national level. “Like Bihar’s Grand Alliance, there is a need for the unity of all non-BJP parties.”
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now
- May 15, 2017 at 5:33 pmNitish must shun lalu,mulayam,mayabati Mamata, kejri.And be partner of progress,joining hands with Narendra Modi.Then history will remember him for all good work for the country.Reply
- May 15, 2017 at 5:32 pmOne thing is sure that Mr.Modi is very popular in India and the world also. Nithish is just in Bihar ru with the help of cow feed scam 998 crores looted Lalu & Babri prasad Yadhav's co-operations. Mr.Modi is clean sheet clean hand gentle man is true.Reply
- May 15, 2017 at 5:18 pmGrapes are sour Nitish. Not only for 2019 but for ever as far as you are concerned. Rules of the games have changed. Better learn the basics againReply
- May 15, 2017 at 5:17 pmI know editor I forgot that you are also Bar Dancer Sonia's disciple.How much money did you get to oppose the PM?Reply
- May 15, 2017 at 5:13 pmNa Mo is the best PM India ever had.Slowly Nitish will move into NDA sooner than later.When Nitish could align with Lallu Prasad Yadav why not with Na Mo.Reply
- May 15, 2017 at 4:58 pmMR.Nitish Kumar, Modi got elected on anti- stan and anti- Indian- Muslim card. If he was capable, he wouldn't have killed so many Indian Muslims in Gujrat and Kashmiri Muslim children and females.Reply
- May 15, 2017 at 5:09 pmProve that he killed muslims. Stupid muslims will never learn and keep on blaming others for their own shortcomings. Kashmir is not Modi's doing. Ask your liberal chacha nehru what he did there. SC appointed SIT has exonerated Modi. It is only sonia backed media's agenda that Modi orchestrated riots. Those who did are already behind the bars. So wake up and stop bashing Modi.Reply
- May 15, 2017 at 5:11 pmKamal hates Kamal.Reply
- May 15, 2017 at 5:13 pmAre you a magician?There was one magician named Pasha.He can create stories which are not there.Muslims voted enbloc for the BJP and Mr Modi in 2014.If you want to learn history don't go to Bar Dancer Sonia.Reply
- May 15, 2017 at 5:31 pmSO u expect him and hindus here that they shouold have sit silently watching u first kil innocent Hindus at Godhara? Why not u remember the story of gujarat riots from beginning? who had started it? U bldy muslims used to do riots every year in GUjarat during Ram Navmi and Rath Yatra processions. Every year. Now tell me why u don't it now? No one likes bloodsheds. Specially Hindus are peace loving, but u start khonkharaba everywhere, be it gujarat or be it Kashmir, or be it Egypt, be it Syria, be it france, be it UK. In stan u guys forcibly convert hindus and keep their ladies as slave!...ever though why everywhere in world today Muslims are hated? U guys don't understand the language of humanity, don't respect others. U r talking about Kashmir, a place which is full of antinatinal and u expect that modi should handover it to stan to get ur certificate of goodness? Beta, corect urself, learn to be Indian first, or be ready be be finished if u put ur religion above nationReply
- May 15, 2017 at 4:55 pmhaha!! the term "Secular Forces" is missing now a days!Reply
- May 15, 2017 at 5:17 pmNot secular forces but sickular phorses from Chattur ChammarReply
- Load More Comments