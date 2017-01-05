Modi trying to work like Indira Gandhi: Congress MP Vijay Tankha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trying to work like Indira Gandhi and only time will tell if he succeeds, Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Tankha said. “If our country’s Prime Minister is trying to do something… it is to work like Indira Gandhi. Whether he will succeed at it will be known in time,” he said while addressing students at Delhi University.

The former additional solicitor general, however, did not elaborate on “the similarities between the style of functioning of the two leaders” he was alluding to.

Tankha was here to launch a book titled “Rediscovering Indira Today”.

The book, compiled by the Delhi unit of Rajiv Gandhi Study Circle, includes essays contributed by DU students and faculty members. The edition was launched on the birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule.

He also claimed that teachers have been reduced to “contractual labourers” contributing to degradation of the education system.

“One of the major failures of all governments has been that they have failed to better the level of education to benefit the masses. Teachers are being treated as contractual labourers which is a major cause behind degradation of the system.

“If India has to change the attitude toward the teaching community has to change,” Tankha said.