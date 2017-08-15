India, US pledge to maintain peace across Indo-Pacific region

U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they begin a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they begin a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 26, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

India and the United States pledged to maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region through a two-by-two ministerial dialogue, the White House said. President Donald Trump had called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of India’s independence day, news agency PTI reported.

“The leaders resolved to enhance peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific region by establishing a new two-by-two ministerial dialogue that will elevate their strategic consultations,” the White House said.

Trump was also optimistic about the energy relations between the two countries as the first-ever shipment of American crude oil to India from Texas is scheduled to begin this month. In a readout of the phone conversation between the two leaders, the White House said Trump promised PM Modi that the United States would continue to be a reliable energy supplier.

The White House added that PM Modi thanked President Trump in the manner in which the latter was able to unite the world against North Korea, the country headed by Kim Jong-un which has threatened to attack the US with its nuclear missiles. Trump, in response, had warned that military solutions were locked in place if North Korea were to harm the citizens of US.

Later this year, Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, is scheduled to lead a delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd