Modi took long to speak up on cow vigilantes: Salil Shetty

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke against cow vigilantes indulging in violence, Salil Shetty, secretary general of Amnesty International, on Monday said the remarks have come a little late. “Fortunately, the PM has spoken about it. But it has taken a long time for him to speak up, which is a big concern for us. If we take the Junaid Khan (lynching) case, 20 people were involved in it and only one person has been arrested. The government should act more quickly,” he said at an event in IIM-Ahmedabad.

