Modi to review Statue of Unity’s progress as bronze cladding from China arrives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Sadhu Bet after inaugurating the Sardar Sarovar dam on Sunday to review the progress of his pet project, the 182-metre-tall statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. This will be Modi’s first visit to the Statue of Unity site after assuming office the office of Prime Minister in 2014. Officials confirmed that Modi will view a presentation on the various stages of the project, including the bronze cladding of the outer facade of the statue.

Officials of the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd (SSNNL), which is executing the project, said that so far, the engineering teams have erected about 104 metre, which will form the statue’s waist.

At the off-site workshop, located a few kilometres away, workers from TQ Art Foundry, belonging to Chinese firm Jiangxi Tongqing Company, are assisting the L&T workers in assembling the bronze cladding of the facade.

On Saturday, a day ahead of PM’s visit, workers put in additional hours to compensate for the day off on Sunday.

SSNNL officials confirmed that the bronze cladding has arrived from China and will soon also make its way to the actual construction site.

“The bronze pieces from China have to be assembled into panels and tagged to fit into the right places on the statue on site. The work is being done by L&T, and the pieces have arrived from China,” S S Rathod, MD of the SSNNL, told The Sunday Express.

