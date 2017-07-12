‘Modi to meet CMs of Punjab, Haryana on SYL canal’

PM Narendra Modi. (File photo) PM Narendra Modi. (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana to iron out differences between the states over the construction of Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal, Punjab’s lawyer A K Ganguly told the Supreme Court during a hearing on Tuesday.

Attorney general K K Venugopal said he was not told about such a meeting and that it was good if it was taking place. “I was not informed by the water resources secretary about any such meeting, but now my friend here says it is happening. If so, it is good.’’

The court gave two more months to enable the Centre to negotiate with the states for its earlier decree in the case to be executed. It pulled up Punjab for not constructing the canal passing through the state after Venugopal pointed out that the work on the project in Haryana had been completed. “If Haryana has done its part as per the decree, why should Punjab not do?’’ Justice Dipak Mishra asked. The court clarified that the extended time did not grant Punjab liberty for procrastination, but was meant to arrive at an amicable settlement.

