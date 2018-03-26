Modi spoke of Ambedkar, but his mindset is opposite, says Mayawati

Alleging that the ruling BJP was using the name of Babasaheb Ambedkar to gain political mileage, BSP supremo Mayawati said the saffron party, in its 4 and a half years of governance, did only drama, especially towards Dalits. Smarting from the recent setback in the Rajya Sabha elections, where the party failed to send its lone candidate into the House, Mayawati also trained her guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for invoking the name of the Father of the Constitution during his monthly Mann ki Baat programme on Sunday.
“In the 4.5 years of governance, BJP did only done drama, especially towards Dalits. Modi ji spoke of BR Ambedkar in Mann ki Baat, but his mindset is stark opposite of what Babasaheb stood for. That is the reason BJP-RSS was kept out of power in the past decades,” ANI quoted the BSP chief as saying. Mayawati also held a meeting with zonal coordinators at party headquarters in Lucknow. During his 42nd Mann ki Baat radio programme, the PM had said Ambedkar showed us that to succeed it was not necessary to be born in an illustrious or rich family and added that he was an example of Ambedkar’s philosophy.
Continuing her tirade against the Centre over oppressing those belonging Dalit community, Mayawati said the true face of the BJP had emerged after it fielded an extra candidate, leading to the defeat of BSP’s nominee. “They chant Ambedkar’s name but oppress those belonging to the category. It’s evident from the fact when Bhim Rao Ambedkar (BSP) was made to lose when BJP introduced an extra seat. BSP-SP didn’t come together to fulfill selfish needs but to stand against BJP’s misrule,” she said.
On Friday, the BSP’s Bhimrao Ambedkar lost despite the support of SP as well as Congress MLAs. Mayawati on Saturday suspended her MLA Anil Singh, who had cross-voted, and accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading. However, the BSP supremo has maintained that her alliance with the Samajwadi Party would continue until 2019 Lok Sabha elections. “The results of Rajya Sabha won’t make an iota of difference to the proximity that has developed between the SP and BSP,” she had said.
Mayawati’s remarks come at a time when the government is in a dilemma over whether to file a review petition against the Supreme Court’s verdict diluting punitive provisions of the SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
- Mar 26, 2018 at 1:51 pmWhen caste ban will be done? We have to rise beyond caste.Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar has done great while he was labour minister for all working class regardless of caste, he did for the dams, banking system...till date we are treating him only as dalit representative...Nobody wants to accept him as all Indian representative....reason is clear!! Pity! Need to stop politics on caste and on the name of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.....encourage people to educate...ban the name " dalit" "thakur", brahmin" as all are equal!!Reply
- Mar 26, 2018 at 1:45 pmAll Dalit parties use Dr. B R Ambedkar’s name for political purposes. They have forgotten what he said. Even within diffe Dalit communities there is so much of mistrust and leader of one community has no respect for the leader of other group. There is not leader of Dalit community with all India stature and one who can be chosen to represent all communities within Dalit fold in all the States. This is bitter truth. If Smt Mayawati wishes to claim that she is diffe than other politicians, she has every right to do so. But truth shall always prevail.Reply
- Mar 26, 2018 at 1:39 pmSince you have made thousands of crores by talking about dalits how are you diffe . The Dalits had most difficult time in UP under her rule. What moral right she has to criticise others. What is the justification for aligning with SP? Who took the decision? She treats her party like a personal fiefdom and so does Akhilesh. Have they consulted the followers before entering into the indefensible alliance.?Reply
- Mar 26, 2018 at 1:27 pmHow can Bheemrao Ambedkar aspire to sit with people like Jaya Bachan, Abhishek Manu, Rajeev Chandrasekhar? What is their 'Net-worth' and what is his 'Net-worth-less'?Reply
- Mar 26, 2018 at 1:26 pmModi is helping crores of poor people including Dalits. He is giving 5 lakhs worth of medical insurance to the needy. On the other hand you are a disgrace to Dalits having done nothing but amass illegal wealth by p ering the poor. Once the people wake up you will be Lalu's neighbour in prison.Reply
