Modi should pay more attention to farmers’ plight: Gowda

JD(S) supremo H D Devegowda today urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give equal attention to the plight of the farmers and work out schemes for them just like he was focusing on “Digital India” programme.

The former prime minister said he was not opposed to Digital India programme but equal attention should be paid to farmers who were in distress due to drought and other adverse conditions.

“This is an appropriate and correct time to think about farmers,” Gowda said here, adding, “but I’m not opposed to digital India.”

Gowda claimed that the recent steps taken by the Modi is not enough, referring to his announcement of 60 days interest rebate to farmers and Rs 6000 financial help to pregnant women.

He said that his son H D Kumaraswamy as Chief Minister of Karnataka had taken steps to waive off farmers loan to the tune of Rs 2,800 crores and announced Rs 10,000 for every newly born girl child in the state.