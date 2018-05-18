Modi, Putin talks to focus on terror, regional issues

Sources said the two leaders will meet for around four to six hours for the “agendaless” talks where deliberations on bilateral issues are likely to be very limited. Sources said the two leaders will meet for around four to six hours for the “agendaless” talks where deliberations on bilateral issues are likely to be very limited.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin are likely to focus on pressing global and regional issues, including impact of the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, during their informal summit in the Russian city of Sochi on Monday.



They said issues on the table may include economic impact on India and Russia in the wake of the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, the situation in Afghanistan, Syria, threat of terrorism and matters relating to upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and BRICS summits.

The sources said possible impact of the US sanctions against Russia under Countering America’s Adversaries through Sanctions Act on Indo-Russia defence cooperation may also figure during the talks between Modi and Putin. India is not going to allow its defence engagement with Russia to be dictated by any other country, the sources said, adding that New Delhi has been lobbying with the Trump administration on the issue.

