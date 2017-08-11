PM Modi pulls up BJP MPs for skipping House

Arun Jaitley, Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and L K Advani at the party meeting Thursday. (Source: Express photo by Renuka Puri) Arun Jaitley, Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and L K Advani at the party meeting Thursday. (Source: Express photo by Renuka Puri)

Pulling up BJP MPs for being absent from Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told them Thursday that their attendance in the House and performance would decide their renomination, including for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Modi also indicated that the presence of party chief Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha — elected from Gujarat this week — would make BJP members work more diligently and, according to one MP, end their days of “mauj masti”.

The Prime Minister, addressing BJP MPs for the first time after the absence of ruling party members in Rajya Sabha delayed the passage of a politically significant legislation and left the government red-faced, said he was not going to forget it.

An MP who attended the meeting said the Prime Minister was “deeply disappointed” with members who chose to be absent from the House despite repeated appeals. Modi was said to have asked the MPs why should the party have to issue a whip to ensure attendance.

On July 31, the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, realising that the treasury benches were short of numbers, forced a crucial clause to be dropped from The Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill, 2017 on granting constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC). Those absent included ministers.

A Lok Sabha MP said the Prime Minister has “made it clear that we could be MPs till 2019, but it will be our performance and our attendance that will decide our re-entry into Parliament”.

Welcoming Amit Shah, elected Rajya Sabha MP for the first time, Modi suggested that his presence would force members to work with greater diligence. He praised Shah, who completed three years as party chief Wednesday, saying he had brought back the culture of hard work and discipline.

One of the MPs said Modi told them that running the party while in power was much more difficult than it was in opposition.

Shah spoke on the condition of the Congress party in Gujarat. According to one present at the meeting, Shah said the Congress found it very difficult to manage 44 votes for its candidate (Ahmed Patel) in the Rajya Sabha elections.

“The party president wondered how a party that does not get the votes of its own elected MLAs will get votes of the electorate,” the source said.

