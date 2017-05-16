Modi-Patnaik nexus slowed down in ponzi scam probe: Congress

Indian Youth Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Brar. Indian Youth Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Brar.

Alleging that there exists an “unholy nexus” between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Congress today said it has led to the slow down in the investigation into the multi crore rupees chitfund scam in Odisha. The claim was made by Indian Youth Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Brar while addressing ‘Juba Adhikar Samabesh’ organised here by the State Youth Congress.

“Lakhs of people have lost their hard earned money to ponzi scheme firms,” Youth Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Brar said here adding both the BJD and BJP were hand-in-gloves and misled people of Odisha.

The BJD and the BJP were partners in coalition government in Odisha from 2000 to 2009 and both of them are responsible for the rise in the number of unemployed youths in the state, he said and demanded that Patnaik demit office as his government had failed to fulfil the promise made to the youths of Odisha.

BJD, he said, had promised in its election manifesto that its government would provide employment to one lakh youths every year.

Similarly Modi had also promised to provide employment to one crore youths every year. “Both Modi and Patnaik have failed to keeep their promises made to the youths. Therefore, they should give unemployment allowance to the jobless youths or vacate office,” Singh said.

Odisha unit Youth Congress presidnet Loknath Maharathy too criticised the BJD govenrment and announced that the organisation would continue to agitate on youth issues.

The Youth Congress activists, who were led by Singh and marched towards the state assembly after the rally, had a minor scuffle with the police. Later a dozen of leaders including OPCC chief Prasad Harichandan were picked up by the police.

