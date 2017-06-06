Modi model of development: Rajasthan BJP MLA raises questions over priorities

MLA Ghanshyam Tiwari has been targeting Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and the BJP’s state leadership for some time.(Express Photo) MLA Ghanshyam Tiwari has been targeting Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and the BJP’s state leadership for some time.(Express Photo)

Rebel BJP MLA in Rajasthan Ghanshyam Tiwari, who has been criticising Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, has now hit out at the Narendra Modi government saying development is taking place only for some corporate houses. He has been targeting Raje and the BJP’s state leadership after he was served show cause notice by the party last month for “anti-party activities.

“Development is taking place only for a few select corporate houses… Most of the wealth in the county is owned by just a few people,” Tiwari said on Sunday. Questioning the development agenda of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, he said, “The country has emerged as a major global economic power but there is no development for ordinary citizens.”

“No farmer in the country is left without debt. They are throwing their milk on streets. Unemployment rate is on the rise. The country now has centralised capitalism,” he had said at a programme in Bharatpur. In his reply to the show-cause notice, the rebel BJP MLA had claimed that he did not attend party meetings and events due to threat to his life, and that he will not bow down to the “corrupt and inferior leadership”.

In his two strongly-worded replies, Tiwari had attacked Raje, calling her “queen of indiscipline”, and questioned the central leadership for not taking action against her.

