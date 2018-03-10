PM Modi, Macron hold talks as India, France ink 14 pacts including on nuclear energy, security

PM Narendra Modi welcomes France President Emmanuel Macron at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi ahead of the bilateral talks. (Source: MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar/Twitter) PM Narendra Modi welcomes France President Emmanuel Macron at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi ahead of the bilateral talks. (Source: MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar/Twitter)

India and France on Saturday signed 14 key pacts in a bid to enhance strategic partnership in areas of security, nuclear energy as well as protection of classified information after extensive talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Besides talking about cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, New Delhi and Paris also inked agreements in the field of education, environment, urban development and railways in the presence of the two leaders. Another agreement envisages reciprocal logistic support between the countries’ armed forces.

Addressing a joint presser with Macron, PM Modi underlined that the two countries have robust cooperation in the fields of defence and security and highlighted the solar alliance and cooperation between the two countries in the fields of technology, space and counterterrorism as well.

On his part, Macron stated that the defence cooperation between the two countries now has a new significance. Macron, who arrived in India last night on a four-day visit, further said India and France have decided to work together to deal with threats of terrorism and radicalisation.

In a statement, the French presidency stated that French and Indian companies have signed contracts worth USD 16 billion on the first day of Macron’s visit to India. The deals include a contract for France’s Safran to supply airline Spice Jet with engines, water system modernisation by Suez in the southern city of Davangere and a contract between industrial gas company Air Liquide and Sterlite.

“Held important talks with President @ EmmanuelMacron. We discussed several areas of India-France cooperation, particularly in defence, security, trade and people-to-people ties,” PM Modi tweeted later.

“The purpose is to make India our first strategic partner in the region and I want you to make France your first strategic partner in Europe and in the West world. We share the same vision of the world,” Macron tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Macron was given a ceremonial welcome this morning. “Another chapter in the glorious book of our friendship! PM Narendra Modi welcomes President of France Emmanuel Macron at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi ahead of the bilateral talks,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted along with pictures of the two leaders.

Departing from protocol, PM Modi received Macron at the airport on Friday night in a special gesture.

With inputs from agencies

