PM Modi lauds Bihar’s 13,000-km human chain

Narendra Modi (File) Narendra Modi (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appreciated the efforts by the Bihar government in forming the world’s longest human chain, spanning over 13,000 km, against social ills in the state.

Emphasising that self-improvement and self-correction are Indian society’s salient features, Modi said: “Some days ago, Bihar took an interesting initiative. To uproot social evils from the state, a 13,000-km human chain was formed.”

“Through the initiative, people raised concern against child marriage and dowry among other issues,” said Modi in the 40th edition of his monthly radio programme “Mann Ki Baat”.

People of all ages and from various strata took part in the initiative that started from Gandhi Maidan in Patna on January 21. Modi urged the people to fight against social evils to benefit from development in real sense.

“Let’s together fight against such evils and eliminate them from our society and establish a new India. I appreciate people from Bihar, the Chief Minister (Nitish Kumar) and the state government for taking such an initiative,” said Modi.

He also said the Jan Aushadhi centres in the country were making healthcare affordable and at the same time, encouraging ease of living. “Over 3,000 Jan Aushadhi centres provide 50-90 per cent cheaper medicines than the branded drugs available in the market. This is making healthcare affordable and encouraging ease of living.”

Modi said the sole aim behind this step was ensuring availability of quality and affordable health service to the poorest of the poor so that a healthy and prosperous India comes into being. He also appreciated the efforts made by over 6,000 people of Akola for their campaign to clean Morna river in Maharashtra, saying it will inspire people to make efforts in the same direction.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App