Modi, Jaitley should admit mistake, apologise to nation: Congress on note ban anniversary

On demonetisation anniversary, the Congress on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to apologise to the country for the decision which, it alleged, “destroyed” the economy and caused immense pain to the people, reports PTI.

Congress communications incharge Randeep Surjewala said it is strange that while the entire country is mourning and observing “black day”, the government is celebrating, and wondered what had it achieved with the demonetisation decision. Dubbing demonetisation as “the biggest scam” in the country, he alleged that the BJP and its leaders have benefited through it and demanded a thorough probe into their dealings.

“It is unfortunate that the looters are celebrating and people are mourning,” he told reporters. He drew parallels between the demonetisation step and Mughal emperor Mohammed bin Tughlaq’s decision to replace metal currency that brought misery to the people. “The dictator of the current times took a similar decision which ruined the country’s economy,” he alleged.

“It would have been better if Modiji and Jaitley ji had apologised to the people after admitting that they committed a huge mistake and should have got it investigated, as no one loses anything by apologising. “But it seems that the prime minister of the country is so drunk with arrogance of power that he is refusing to see reason,” he said.

The Congress leader also insinuated that the government is using the CBI to divert public attention on note-ban anniversary, by putting out a story of the sensational twist about murder of Gurgaon school boy Pradyuman a few months ago. “Intimidation of the fourth estate and misuse of Compromise Bureau of Investigation as a BJP puppet will never hide the truth,” he said, referring to the case.

Flanked by Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev, Sewa Dal chief Mahender Joshi and Youth Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja, besides party leader Jaiveer Shergill, Surjewala alleged that Modi’s decision brought :economic anarchy, organised loot and BJP’s scam” in the country.

He alleged that the country is suffering due to the decision, through which Modi has dubbed 130 crore people as “culprits”.

The Congress leader said the entire impact of “double whammy” of demonetisation and GST is now being felt across the country. “It has led to a surgical strike on India’s economy,” he said.

Asked about government giving awards on slogans for note ban, he said awards are given only when one is trying to hide a theft. “This is a theft and a dacoity on people’s income and the economy,” he alleged. The Congress leader read several Hindi couplets to attack the government and describe the situation in the country.

