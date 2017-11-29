Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017: Wrong timing at Mitra robot launch

PM Narendra Modi, left and US presidential adviser and daughter Ivanka Trump press the button on a robot during the opening of Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad, India, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.) PM Narendra Modi, left and US presidential adviser and daughter Ivanka Trump press the button on a robot during the opening of Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad, India, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

There was a small glitch while PM Narendra Modi and Ivanka Trump inaugurated the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES). ‘Mitra’, a humanoid bot from Invento Robotics, made its way to Modi and Ivanka who were invited by the compere to press buttons on a screen on the bot to inaugurate the summit. However, there was a miscommunication. Modi was supposed to press the Indian flag first, to which the bot would have responded by welcoming him to GES, after which Ivanka was supposed to press the US flag.

Although, Modi invited Ivanka to press the button simultaneously, and the bot only welcomed Modi and mumbled Ivanka’s name. By the time the compere requested Ivanka to press the US flag, the summit was already inaugurated.

Ivanka Trump, daughter of and advisor to US President Donald Trump, who was in a two day India visit lauded Modi for his efforts towards strengthening India’s economy. She also highlighted the importance of women entrepreneurs at the summit.

“I am proud to say women are in majority here. I have seen that more often women must do more to prove themselves. We must ensure women entrepreneurs have access to capital, access to networks and mentors, and access to equitable laws,” she said.

