Modi in Varanasi: We not only launch but also finish projects, says PM

Visiting Varanasi for the first time since the BJP’s victory in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated 17 projects and schemes for his Lok Sabha constituency and said that his government not only launches projects but also finishes them.

Addressing a crowd of approximately 15,000 people who had assembled from across the region at Bada Lalpur area of Varanasi, Modi said that these projects, worth over Rs 1,000 crore, have been completed under UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“We inaugurate projects which we lay foundation of. Politics has thrown up this problem of unfinished projects, where projects are always being inaugurated but never completed. I have inaugurated two bridges…. Who has seen the dance of the peacock in the jungle,” Modi asked rhetorically, alluding to the foundation stone of Ramnagar-Saamne Ghat bridge laid by then CM chief Mulayam Singh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party in 2005. Modi inaugurated it on Friday.

Among projects he inaugurated are water hearses, a trade facilitation centre, two bridges, and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, which will lend to small farmers and traders and women. He said the world is marking and marvelling at India’s speedy development.

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani said Modi is the first Indian PM to inaugurate projects on such a large scale. The flagship inauguration of the day was the Rs 274-crore Deen Dayal Upadhyay Trade Facilitation Centre where artisans, weavers, potters will have state-of-the-art facilities to trade and market their work.

Modi also inaugurated a water ambulance and flagged off the Varanasi-Vadodara Mahamana Express from Bada Lalpur, live-streamed at the ghats and Varanasi railway station, and the services inaugurated live-streamed in turn to Bada Lalpur.

“I fought and won from both Vadodara and Varanasi, but I chose to stay with Varanasi and dedicate my life to it so that my life is complete and fulfilled. I know my people will make Vadodara progress, but Varanasi needs me more,” Modi said.

He added that the train service will connect textile industries of Varanasi with those of Gujarat. UP Chief Minister Adityanath, deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and Irani all lauded Modi’s endeavours in developing UP and working for the poor.

The Prime Minister later addressed BJP workers at the DLW guesthouse in a closed-door meeting. One BJP member later said, “There is no man like the Prime Minister…someone who works relentlessly, without leave or break.”

Excited to see Modi and Adityanath on the dais, Smriti Singh, a 22-year-old graduate from Bada Lalpur, said, “We are so happy and blessed…they are our idols. Unlike other politicians who work slowly, they are at work all the time.”

Raj Kumar, a party worker from Ramnagar, was critical of the Ramnagar-Saamne Ghat bridge. “The bridge is so narrow…it will be dangerous for vehicles, which can fall off while turning. The bridge cuts a detour of 10 km to 2 km, so hundreds of people will travel between Varanasi and Ramnagar on foot or by cycle, leaving no space for vehicles. It can be dangerous.”

On Saturday, Modi will be in Shahanshahpur village, which is said to have hosted Mughal emperor Humayun, to inaugurate an animal fair and animal health centre, as well as a newly constructed gaushala (cowshed).

