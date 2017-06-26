Modi in US LIVE: PM to meet President Donald Trump

Washington DC: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi addressing at the United States Community Reception in Washington DC, USA on Sunday. PTI Photo/Twitter Washington DC: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi addressing at the United States Community Reception in Washington DC, USA on Sunday. PTI Photo/Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in the United States on the second leg of his three-nation tour, will meet US President Donald Trump in White House on Monday. The meeting is scheduled to take place after 1:00 am. Trump will also host PM Modi for a ‘working dinner’, in a first at the White House. During the meeting with CEOs, Modi asked them to invest in India stating that it is ‘a business-friendly destination and that things will only get better once the game-changing tax reform is implemented’. Modi also addressed the Indian diaspora at the Ritz Carlton in Tysons Corner, Virginia and talked about the surgical strikes conducted by India after Uri terror attack last year. He said that the strikes proved that India can stand in its own defence when needed. After landing in US, PM Modi took to Twitter and said: “Thank you President of the United States (POTUS) for the warm personal welcome. Greatly look forward to my meeting and discussions with you, Donald Trump.”

8:55 pm: There’s an inherent tension between America first and Make in India. Trump wants to keep jobs in US, Modi wants American, Western companies to go to India. There is still scope for cooperation. India US relation is invested with so much goodwill, ANI quotes Michael Kugelman, South Asia senior associate Wilson Center.

