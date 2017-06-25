Modi in US: Donald Trump calls PM ‘true friend’ ahead of White House dinner

PM Modi, in his reply to President Trump, thanked him for the “warm personal welcome” and said he was “greatly” looking forward to the meeting and discussions at the White House. PM Modi, in his reply to President Trump, thanked him for the “warm personal welcome” and said he was “greatly” looking forward to the meeting and discussions at the White House.

Ahead of their maiden meeting, US President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Sunday saying “strategic issues” would be on the table when he holds talks with his “true friend” Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington on Monday, as the two leaders look to strike a personal rapport. “Look forward to welcoming India’s PM Modi to @WhiteHouse on Monday. Important strategic issues to discuss with a true friend!,” Trump posted on his official Twitter handle.

PM Modi, in his reply to President Trump, thanked him for the “warm personal welcome” and said he was “greatly” looking forward to the meeting and discussions at the White House. PM Modi, who arrived in Washington on Sunday morning, will hold summit talks with Trump on Monday afternoon in the White House and the two leaders would spend several hours together in various settings including one-on-one and delegation-level meetings, a reception, and a working dinner. The working dinner that Trump is hosting for Modi is the first of its kind under the current US administration.

“The White House is very interested in making this a special visit. We’re really seeking to roll out the red carpet. In fact, the two (leaders) will have dinner, a working dinner at the White House,” a senior administration official told reporters at the White House. “This will be the first dinner for a foreign dignitary at the White House under this administration. So, we think that’s very significant,” the official said.

PM Modi was welcomed with loud cheers and applause by the Indian community members who were waiting outside the Willard InterContinental Hotel, Washington to catch a glimpse of the Indian leader. During his visit, Modi will also meet top American CEOs of global giants, including Apple, Microsoft, and Google, with issues ranging from visas, investment and job creation expected to occupy centerstage during the discussions.

