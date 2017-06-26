Modi in US: Amnesty International India urges PM to raise Human Rights concerns with Trump

Amnesty International India on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to raise Human Rights concerns with US President Donald Trump as both the leaders are scheduled to meet each other today. PM Modi is on a three-day visit to US and President Trump will be hosting him for a dinner. This is PM Modi’s first visit to US and meeting with Donald Trump after the latter became President of United States.
“As an ally of the United States, India has a responsibility to raise concerns about Human Rights violations and secure meaningful commitments for improvement,” wrote Aakar Patel, Executive Director of Amnesty International India.
The letter primarily focussed on seven issues — namely — Bhopal gas leak disaster and responsibility of US-based Dow, travel ban on Muslims, Mexico border crackdown, use of force by Police, Dakota Access pipeline, counter-terrorism and security and the issue of death penalty in US.
Modi reached US on Sunday on the second leg of his three-nation visit to Portugal, US and Netherlands. Before visiting the US, Modi visited Portugal and issued a joint statement with the Portuguese Prime Minister. PM Modi also held a round-table conference with business leaders in US at Washington DC.
- Jun 26, 2017 at 5:49 pmAmnesty International itself involved in terrorist activities. where is the question of Human rights for such people.? The decision taken by trump is more reasonable and appropriate.Reply
- Jun 26, 2017 at 5:11 pmLooks like Amnesty International's funding has been cut. Same AI which was after Modi now wants him to ask him to Trum on Human rights. It will be a biggest service to the nation if Modi throws the paid agents of Amnesty International out.Reply