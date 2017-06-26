Modi in US: Amnesty International India urges PM to raise Human Rights concerns with Trump

Washington DC: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves during the United States Community Reception in Washington DC, USA on Sunday. (PTI Photo) Washington DC: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves during the United States Community Reception in Washington DC, USA on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

Amnesty International India on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to raise Human Rights concerns with US President Donald Trump as both the leaders are scheduled to meet each other today. PM Modi is on a three-day visit to US and President Trump will be hosting him for a dinner. This is PM Modi’s first visit to US and meeting with Donald Trump after the latter became President of United States.

“As an ally of the United States, India has a responsibility to raise concerns about Human Rights violations and secure meaningful commitments for improvement,” wrote Aakar Patel, Executive Director of Amnesty International India.

The letter primarily focussed on seven issues — namely — Bhopal gas leak disaster and responsibility of US-based Dow, travel ban on Muslims, Mexico border crackdown, use of force by Police, Dakota Access pipeline, counter-terrorism and security and the issue of death penalty in US.

Modi reached US on Sunday on the second leg of his three-nation visit to Portugal, US and Netherlands. Before visiting the US, Modi visited Portugal and issued a joint statement with the Portuguese Prime Minister. PM Modi also held a round-table conference with business leaders in US at Washington DC.

