Modi in Odisha: History of freedom struggle was limited to few families

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. PTI

In a veiled swipe aimed at the Nehru-Gandhi family, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the narrative of country’s freedom struggle was appropriated by a few families, even while the fight against the British was a saga of sacrifice of several people.

The PM’s remarks came during a ceremony at Raj Bhavan for felicitating descendants of 16 freedom fighters of the Paika rebellion and those who were with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

“The history of rebellion against the British in our country was limited to a few families, dynasties and a few events while the entire struggle was a saga of sacrifice of several people and several unknown events,” he said, before he left to attend the final day of the party’s national executive at Janata Maidan here.

Modi said his government was planning museums for tribal leaders who played a role in the freedom struggle. “During freedom struggle, the tribals in several states had fought against British for over 100 to 200 years ago. The new generation should know the contribution of these dispossessed classes of society whose members were hanged or spent their lives in prison. Their contribution is unparalleled, so we are honouring them through a virtual museum in 50 prominent places,” he said.

Modi honoured the surviving kin of freedom fighters Jayee Rajguru, Baxi Jagabandhu, Chakra Bisoyee, Veer Surendra Sai, Chakhi Khuntia, Rendo Majhi, Madho Singh, Pindiki Bahubalenra, Raghunath Mohanty, Dibakar Parida, Samanta Madhaba Chandra Routray, Kruttibas Pattsani, Dama Subudhi Mangaraj, Laxmi Indira Panda and Laxman Nayak.

On behalf of Baxi Jagabandhu, late Congress leader Lalatendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra’s mother, brother and daughter were felicitated. Freedom fighter Hatanath Mangaraj (98) was felicitated on behalf of freedom fighter Dama Subudhi Mangaraj. The felicitation of descendants of Paika rebels is part of BJP’s strategy to woo voters in Odisha.

In February, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had provisioned funds for commemoration of the bicentenary celebration of Paika rebellion. The BJP plans to build a park in Khurda this year to commemorate the uprising.

In 1817, the Paika rebels, essentially farmers under the leadership of Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar Mahapatra, burnt government buildings after the British started experimenting with the stiff revenue system, which created immense hardship for the poor farmers. Though the uprising lasted only a year and a half, in Odisha’s history it is still a ma

