Modi in Maharashtra LIVE UPDATES: PM to lay foundation stone of Navi Mumbai International Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday arrived in Mumbai to inaugurate the Magnetic Maharashtra investors summit. Apart from delivering the inaugural address at the global summit, the PM will lay the foundation stone of Navi Mumbai International Airport and inaugurate Wadhwani Institute for Artificial Intelligence at the University of Mumbai.

The Maharashtra government is targeting investments worth Rs 10 lakh crore during the Magnetic Maharashtra global investor summit. State government officials said the probable key participants from India Inc include Ajay Piramal of Piramal Enterprises Ltd, Anand Mahindra of Mahindra Group, Chanda Kochar of ICICI Bank Ltd, Mukesh Ambani of Reliance industries Ltd among others. Richard Branson of Virgin Group, Cho Hyun-Joon of Hyosung group, Tonino Lamborghini of Automobili Lamborghini, Edward Monser of Emerson, Ziyavudin Magomedov of Summa group and others will likely lead the foreign contingent.

