Modi in Karnataka highlights: Congress misdeeds have made Siddaramaiah govt unpopular, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a BJP rally in the central Karnataka district of Davangere and promised relief for farmers if it comes to power in the forthcoming polls. The rally was organised by the BJP Karnataka unit to mark the 75th birthday of its president and Chief Ministerial nominee B S Yeddyurappa.
The BJP has been trying to corner the Congress-led government on farm issues by building its election campaign largely around the increasing distress in the agricultural sector in the state.
BJP president Amit Shah, on a recent trip to north Karnataka, visited the home of a farmer who committed suicide in Kalaburagi region. While the BJP has played the Hindu card in coastal districts, it is attempting to win over the farming community in much of the rest of Karnataka by highlighting farm distress and the occurrence of 3,000 farmer suicides in the last five years.
While concluding his speech, PM Modi accused the Congress government in Karnataka of being insensitive towards healthcare facilities for people in the state. "Centre sends funds, but why does it not spend on improving health infrastructure of the state," Modi said.
> Value addition always helps farmers and brings more prosperity
> Operation Greens will have a very positive impact on the agriculture sector
One family ruled India for 48 years. One tea seller has served for almost 48 months. They grew up in riches so they never cared for the poor. I have seen poverty, that is why I am devoting all my time for the welfare of the poor and the farmers, said PM Modi while attacking the ruling Congress govt in Karnataka.
The crop insurance scheme brought by the NDA government is a comprehensive one and by 2022, we want to double the income of farmers: PM Modi
By focussing on farmers and rural India, the NDA government is taking several steps for the transformation of the agriculture sector, says PM Modi
Election after election what are the people doing? They are removing Congress. When Congress goes, the harmful Congress culture also goes, says PM Modi
The Karnataka Government is certain to be defeated. Their misdeeds have made the Government unpopular: PM Modi
I am happy to have got the opportunity to meet the farmers of Karnataka: PM Modi