Modi in Karnataka highlights: Congress misdeeds have made Siddaramaiah govt unpopular, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is intensely campaigning in Karnataka ahead of polls. (Express Photo by Dasarath Deka) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is intensely campaigning in Karnataka ahead of polls. (Express Photo by Dasarath Deka)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a BJP rally in the central Karnataka district of Davangere and promised relief for farmers if it comes to power in the forthcoming polls. The rally was organised by the BJP Karnataka unit to mark the 75th birthday of its president and Chief Ministerial nominee B S Yeddyurappa.

The BJP has been trying to corner the Congress-led government on farm issues by building its election campaign largely around the increasing distress in the agricultural sector in the state.

BJP president Amit Shah, on a recent trip to north Karnataka, visited the home of a farmer who committed suicide in Kalaburagi region. While the BJP has played the Hindu card in coastal districts, it is attempting to win over the farming community in much of the rest of Karnataka by highlighting farm distress and the occurrence of 3,000 farmer suicides in the last five years.

