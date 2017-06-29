Latest News
Modi in Gujarat: PM to inaugurate Sabarmati Ashram centenary celebrations in Ahmedabad

Modi is on a two-day visit to his home state Gujarat. He is also scheduled to attend programs in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Modassa and Gandhinagar.

June 29, 2017
PM Modi has arrived in Gujarat for his two-day visit. (File)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Sabarmati Ashram centenary celebrations in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Thursday.

The ashram where Mahatma Gandhi lived between 1917 and 1930 completed 100 years on June 17 this year. Various programmes were held at the ashram that day when former West Bengal governor and Gandhi’s grandson, Gopalkrishna Gandhi addressed a gathering, planted a tree and inaugurated two permanent galleries.

At the ashram today, PM Modi will attend an event marking the 150th birth anniversary of Shrimad Rajchandraji. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to his home state Gujarat and is scheduled to attend programmes in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Modasa and Gandhinagar.

Gujarat goes to elections later this year.

 

