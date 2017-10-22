Diwali 2017
Modi in Gujarat LIVE updates: PM to inaugurate slew of projects in poll-bound state

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visits to Gujarat assume significance as assembly elections are scheduled to be held in the state in December. 

Updated: October 22, 2017
For the third time this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting poll-bound Gujarat on Sunday. He will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for a slew of projects in Bhavnagar and Vadodara districts.

The prime minister will also inaugurate the first phase of the Rs 615-crore ‘roll-on, roll-off (ro-ro)’ ferry service between Ghogha in Bhavnagar district and Dahej in Bharuch in the Gulf of Cambay. Besides, he will address a gathering in Ghogha and undertake a journey to Dahej from Ghogha on the ferry.

Subsequently, PM Modi will leave for Vadodara, where he is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 1,140 crore. He is also expected to address people at Navlakhi compound in Vadodara.

His recent visits to the state assume significance as assembly elections are scheduled to be held in December.

Modi had visited Gujarat on Monday, when he addressed the BJP workers at a rally in Gandhinagar. Before that, he had visited his home town Vadnagar on October 8 and also inaugurated and laid foundation stones of various projects in Rajkot, Vadnagar, Gandhinagar, and Bharuch.

