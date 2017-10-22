Modi in Gujarat: Have set deadline of 2022 for homes to all citizens, equipped with bijli, pani, toilet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Vadodara. (Source: Narendra Modi/Twitter) Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Vadodara. (Source: Narendra Modi/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his day-long visit to Gujarat inaugurated development projects and foundations worth Rs 3,650 crore before holding a roadshow across Vadodara. He started his day with the inaugration of a ro-ro ferry service between Ghogha and Dahej laid foundations of Rs 1,140 crore projects of the VMC. This was Modi’s third visit to the poll-bound state this month.

Here are the top quotes from his address in Vadodara:

* I have inaugurated development and laid foundations of projects worth Rs 3650 cr today; it is my honour PM Modi

* “Have set a deadline of 2022 for homes to all citizens, equipped with bijli, pani, toilet,” says PM Modi

* “Do you read about govt scams in newspapers anymore; like you read before? PM Modi in Vadodara

* Each penny of public money should be used for ‘vikas’; we are eager to help in development works: PM Modi in Vadodara

* Before 2014 polls, one party had announced it would give 12 LPG cylinders instead of 9; but our vision was to provide LPG connections to 5 crore homes and we have done it: PM Modi

* The opposition couldn’t tell me anything so they are attacking Election Commission of India and raising questions about my visit to Gujarat: PM Modi

* “These are the same people who won an election (Rajya Sabha) because ECI allowed recounting of the votes,” PM Modi in Vadodara

* Committed to providing electricity to all villages; I had announced from the Red Fort that all villages will get electricity within 1,000 days; we have succeeded: PM Modi

* Working for piped gas to reach every home in India; inauguration of HPCL expansion a step in the direction: PM Modi

