Modi has not taken any lessons from Godhra riots: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the Narendra Modi government of running a terror campaign to silence the opposition and alleged that a conspiracy was hatched to eliminate her in a plane crash as she was in the forefront of the anti-Modi protests.

“Even a conspiracy was hatched to kill me in a plane crash. Later they suspended two pilots. Air Traffic Control is putting the blame somewhere. Others are putting the blame elsewhere. Police not getting any document to conduct a proper probe. They (the government) are dangerous. They can do anything and everything,” Banerjee said at a dharma programme organsied by the Trinamool Congress before the Reserve Bank of India regional office here against demonetisation.

The Trinamool’s three day dharna before the RBI office began on Monday. “An unprecedented, pointless terror campaign is going on in the country,” said Banerjee.

She also lashed out at the government over the arrest of TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay in connection with the Rose Valley Scam. “CBI is no longer an independent agency. It is ‘Conspiracy Bureau of India,” said Banerjee.

Hitting out at Modi over demonetisation which has boosted the business of Paytm, Banerjee said, “India’s prime minister has become a salesman for a company, 40% shares of which are owned by a blacklisted Chinese company.”

Reacting to BJP’s attack over the recent incidents in Dhulagarh, Banerjee said “We are not afraid of rioters, Modi babu. He has not taken any lessons from Godhra riots. They thought TMC is made of soft mud so even rats can dig it. We fight with tigers,we won’t get rattled by rats,” said Banerjee.

(With inputs from IANS)

