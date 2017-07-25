Ram Nath Kovind not visiting Ambedkar’s statue shows NDA’s anti-Dalit stance: Mayawati

“He (PM Modi) isn’t the CM of Gujarat but PM of India. Several states are flood affected today. He should help all states equally”, Mayawati was quoted as saying. (File Photo) “He (PM Modi) isn’t the CM of Gujarat but PM of India. Several states are flood affected today. He should help all states equally”, Mayawati was quoted as saying. (File Photo)

Expressing her displeasure over Ram Nath Kovind for not visiting Bhimrao Ambedkar’s statue in the Parliament after being sworn in as the President of India on Tuesday, Bahujan Samaj Party ( BSP) supremo Mayawati has said that it only manifests the ‘anti-Dalit’ stance of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Mayawati said Kovind should have visited Bhimrao Ambedkar’s statue in the Parliament, just like he paid a visit to the Rajghat, the memorial commemorating MK Gandhi.

“I would have been better had Kovindji visited statue of BR Ambedkar in Parliament, besides visiting Rajghat. This is a sign of NDA’s anti-Ambedkar stance,” said Mayawati.

Mayawati also criticised Narendra Modi for his scheduled visit to Gujarat when other states in the country are also facing the same problem. “He (PM Modi) isn’t the CM of Gujarat but PM of India. Several states are flood affected today. He should help all states equally”, Mayawati was quoted as saying by the ANI.

This blunt remark from Mayawati comes at a time when the Prime Minister is scheduled to take an aerial survey of the flood-affected Banaskantha and Patan districts in north Gujarat where thousands of people are facing problems due to incessant rains

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani dialled up PM Modi at Parliament House this morning and informed him about the flood situation in Gujarat. The Prime Minister then decided to undertake an aerial survey of the flood affected areas of north Gujarat, the PMO was quoted as saying.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd