Modi govt’s policies helping rich, neglecting poor: Ajoy Kumar

CONGRESS SPOKESPERSON Ajoy Kumar on Monday alleged that economic policies of the Narendra Modi government were aimed at helping the rich and “neglecting” the poor.

Speaking to reporters at the state Congress headquarters in Kolkata, Kumar slammed the Centre for its “failure to implement social development schemes.”

“When it comes to economic policies and implementation of social development schemes, the Central government has failed. Its economic policies have helped the rich, while the condition of the poor did not improve.

“The Centre did not take any steps to tackle the problem of big corporate houses repeatedly failing to repay bank loans. The Central government is doing nothing when hundreds of farmers are committing suicide,” Kumar said.

He said that the central government could not prevent farmer suicides as it neglected the agriculture sector.

The Congress spokesperson also ridiculed the Centre for using public money to organise ‘Modi Fest’ to highlight achievements of the government in the last three years.

“It has money to organise such fests but it does not have money for farmers who were killed in Madhya Pradesh,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App