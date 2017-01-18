Modi govt’s performance will be 2019 polls agenda: BJP

“BJP cannot escape (development) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also not go away from that. I believe performance (of the government) is going to next issue in 2019 (elections),” Murli Dhar Rao “BJP cannot escape (development) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also not go away from that. I believe performance (of the government) is going to next issue in 2019 (elections),” Murli Dhar Rao

The BJP on Wednesday said performance of the party-led NDA government at the Centre will be an issue in the 2019 general elections, asserting that it will not deviate from the development plank in the future. The BJP had presented a “positive” subject (development) before the people in 2014 elections which they accepted and voted for the party, BJP national general secretary Murli Dhar Rao said at an event organised by PHD Chamber in New Delhi.

The mandate enjoyed by the present government on the basis of development will be compared in the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

“BJP cannot escape (development) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also not go away from that. I believe performance (of the government) is going to next issue in 2019 (elections),” he said.

Speaking on the topic ‘achieving industrial goals through integral humanism’ Rao said, the “drive” created by industry cannot be “reversed” by any government or leader.

“It is impossible for any government or leader to look back because the kind of drive created by you (industry) is not going to allow any party or leader to stop it,” he said.

Elaborating the concept of ‘integral humanism’ pioneered in the country by party ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Rao said that the Indian society believed in the concept which was reflected in social, political and cultural spheres of life.