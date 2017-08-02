Modi govt using I-T dept for political conspiracies, alleges Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Hitting out at the Modi Government over the I-T searches against his senior minister, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday alleged it was a politically motivated action to silence the voice against the BJP and vowed not to bow down to such “intimidation.” Siddaramaiah accused the Modi government of using the Income Tax Department for its “political conspiracies”.
The Income Tax Department conducted searches at multiple properties related to senior minister D K Shivakumar, who was overseeing the stay of 44 Congress MLAs from Gujarat at a resort near here, in connection with a tax evasion case.
“I-T raids targeting energy minister D K Shivakumar is completely politically motivated and central government’s role behind it is well known,” Siddaramaiah said in a statement.
He said, “It is not right on the part of central government to use I-T department for its political conspiracies. We will not bow down to such intimidation.”
Shivakumar, who hails from the powerful Vokkaliga community, has considerable influence in Bengaluru Rural and neighbouring Ramanagara districts. He is also the Congress’ propaganda committee chief ahead of the 2018 Assembly polls.
According to norms, during such raids, I-T officials should obtain help from local police, Siddaramaiah said, adding “by violating rules CRPF staff were used”.
“Let I-T officials conduct raids and investigation by following rules and let people know the truth. Instead, if such raids are conducted with political vengeance, people will teach lesson in the days to come,” he said.
“I-T raid is being used as a tool to silence the voice against BJP. This is anti-democratic,” he said.
Shivakumar has been brought to his city residence for further inquiry by IT officials from the resort, where he was staying along with Gujarat Congress MLAs who have been camping here since Saturday last.
- Aug 2, 2017 at 4:29 pmWill the so called Congress Party and its Leader remember the words used by them that "Let Law takes its own course" and how many times the Congress during their rule misused the authority and threatened the leaders like MSY, Mayawati to come to terms and it is not only IT Depart., but also CBI raided or follows up with Investigation pertaining to the old years whereas now it hurts them and says Political Conspiracies is it NOT ??? At least by now will the Congress Party accept that they had misused the authority against the Political Personalities and as well against Opponents is the query ??? Though I am against such threats done by any Ruling Party combine, but congress deserves this so that they must also understand how it pains when such acts are done by them while ruling the State or Nation ???Reply