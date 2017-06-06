Modi govt toying with defence preparedness: Congress

The Congress Monday accused the Narendra Modi government of tinkering with the country’s defence preparedness by disinvesting in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in the defence sector. “No country has been able to defend itself without indigenous defence production capabilites. But the Modi government seems unmindful of this and is busy selling stakes in the PSUs. It has launched a grand clearance sale,” said former Union commerce minister, Anand Sharma, who is Congress’s deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha.

Sharma was in Mumbai on Monday as part of the party’s country-wide media event targetting the “poor performance” of the Modi government, which has just completed three years. “The defence PSUs cannot be shut down for crony capitalism. We (the Congress) will resist the move and expose the government’s agenda,” Sharma said.

The Congress leader also criticised the government for the country’s economic situation. “False claims made by the Prime Minister and his ministers and mere inflation of numbers won’t hide fact. This is a slowing economy,” Sharma said while attacking the government on lack of job creation and dip in investment and capital formation.

“Our demand is that the government must publish a white paper on the health of the economy. It should also come out with a comparison of GDP numbers over the past decade,” he said. “Taluka-wise names of all those who have been provided jobs in the last three years must also be published.”

Referring to the government’s Pakistan policy, he said: “The government has no action plan, no blueprint.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App